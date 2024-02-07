In a penalty-filled thriller at the Stade de la Paix, Nigeria secured a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over South Africa to book their place in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Nigeria drew first blood through a penalty but the celebration was short-lived. Soon after, a second Nigerian goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up, much to the dismay of the Super Eagles faithful.

To add to the drama, the referee awarded a penalty to South Africa, which they converted to level the score at 1-1.

Despite the setbacks, Nigeria remained resilient and pushed for a winner in extra time.

However, the deadlock persisted, forcing the nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Moffi fouled near the box, earning South Africa a red card.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as the hero for the Super Eagles, saving two crucial penalties from Percy Tau and Lyle Foster.

Thankfully, Nigeria wins 4-3 on penalties after the save.

Congratulations to Nigeria and Goodluck to South Africa !

ALSO READ: “The pressure and stigma were like unwelcome shadows” Blessing Obasi talks about getting married at an older age, gives advice to single people