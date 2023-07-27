Renowned music executive and singer Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has unveiled an update for ladies whose partners are serial cheats.

The Mavin boss shared a ‘mischievious’ clip, hinting ladies on the latest way to curb the excesses of their cheating partners.

In the video, a man about to go out, whose partner decided to perform quite an unusual stunt on him while he stood with a backpack looking at her without any kind of objection.

His partner who was seated decided to use a big padlock on his trouser instead of buttoning it after which she requested the key from the man who reached into his pocket and handed it to her.

Reacting to the footage, Don Jazzy suggested the ladies may just have been intimated with an up-to-date style of curbing infidelity among men.

He engaged his female fans, inquiring if they would be willing to try the same on their partners.

He wrote: “Ladies, see update o! Can you do this to your cheating partner?”