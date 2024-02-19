Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, has revealed she’s found love again but is choosing to keep her relationship private.

He revealed this in a recent episode of comedian AY’s YouTube series “Celebrity Quickies.

In the interview, Mercy Eke revealed that learned from “past mistakes” (likely oversharing details of past relationship) and now prefers privacy.

“I consider my dating life private. I think I’ve made a few mistakes with my dating life, putting everything on social media. But lately, I can say this part of my life is still very private.” She said.

This shift towards privacy comes after Eke’s whirlwind romance with Ike, which blossomed within the Big Brother Naija house in 2019 and continued for a while after the show ended.

Their relationship, filled with passionate moments and dramatic clashes, played out in the public eye, attracting significant media attention and fan scrutiny. However, it ultimately ended in 2020.

While Eke hasn’t explicitly named Ike as a factor in her decision, the timing and her admission of past mistakes suggest his presence may have influenced her desire for privacy.

Despite the secrecy, Eke highlights the strength of the connection, revealing she maintains consistent communication with her partner.

