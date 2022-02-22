“If you want to change the world, do it when you’re single”– Kanayo O. Kanayo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has advised single men who intend to change the world.

Kanayo O. Kanayo
He stated that they should change the world when they are still single because when they are married they can’t change a TV channel.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Nollywood veteran, stated that  single men who have the intention to change the world should do so when they are bachelors because after marriage they won’t be able to do so.

He therefore advised single men to change the world before getting married if they want to, otherwise it won’t be possible after marriage.

“If you want to change to world, do it when you are a bachelor. After marriage, you can’t even change a TV channel. If you don’t Gerrit…”

