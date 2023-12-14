Nigerian singer, Davido has expressed his disbelief and disappointment after a minimal turnout at his concert in Abuja.

Recall that since he became famous, the Afrobeats king, usually rock crowds with his electric beats.

However, in Abuja, something went wrong. His concert hall, usually packed with fans, was strangely empty.

Shocked by this, Davido wondered why fans didn’t attend the concert.

“Abuja be like ur pple no wan do show ….” He wrote.

In another post, OBO wondered if fans are pulling a prank on him.

“Is this a prank???” he tweeted.

This surprise sparked a debate about Abuja’s “cool crowd” – a special kind of fan who likes to be courted, not chased.

Some fans believes that Lagos fans are known for their energetic support, cheering artists on from the start while Abuja folks are different.

According to them, they’re chill and picky, preferring artists to prove themselves worthy before showing their love.

This “cool crowd” thing means artists need a different approach in Abuja, one that’s more personal and less pushy.

See Davido’s Tweets below;

