Hilda Baci, a well-known Nigerian chef, has come under fire on social media for claiming that Ghanaians preferred Nigerian men to their own.

Hilda Baci has been in the news lately due to her controversial remarks regarding Ghanaians when she was a guest on a podcast.

First, Hilda Baci revealed that Ghanaian jollof lacks flavor and contrasted it with Nigerian jollof.

Similarly, Hilda said that Ghanaian women favored Nigerian men over their own men; some Ghanaians took offense at Hilda’s statement on Twitter.

@Ayeduasedaniel: Nigerian men in Ghana are fixing phones, selling phone covers masa.. Go to Circle and see😂😭😭😭”.

@Farida: “The same way Nigerian men would choose Ghanaian women over Nigerian women”.

@Kobistereo: “Ghana man knack am free then served her breakfast, she seem pained , she needs to heal .”

@Mr Ahenkora: “No one will choose her tho,she looks like a sacrifice”.

@Davesmith: “No Ghanaian man will date this Hilda sef”.

@ItplugGhana: “At this point she just wanted to trend ever since she lost her Guinness record to someone else lol”.

@Kwamekels: “Tweaaakai. Why is this girl acting like she knows it all? Or is it because the cooking length record has been broken after holding it for just few days?

@Freddiefortunes: “She’s saying that so that Nigerian men can get more women to do their rituals smh”.

