Renowned filmmaker and entrepreneur Bolanle Austen-Peters has achieved a milestone by building and owning a 10,000-acre film village in Epe, Lagos State.

She shared a video showcasing the facility, revealing its rolling hills, huts, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The BAP Productions Film Village, is a significant investment in Nigeria’s film industry, providing a world-class facility for local and international productions.

The film village is already making waves, having hosted the production of Bolanle Austen-Peters ‘ Netflix original film “House of Ga’a”.

She joins a growing list of filmmakers who have invested in building their own film villages, including actors and producers Ibrahim Chatta and Kunle Afolayan, who also own and operate their own film villages in Nigeria.

Sharing video of her latest achievement, Bolanle wrote;

“So many have asked where we shot House of GA’A on @netflixfilm @naijaonnetflix. This is it! BAP Productions Film Village in Epe. Over 10,000 acres of land, rolling hills, huts, and other facilities. Open for hire”

