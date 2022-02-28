“Motherhood is the toughest job title ever” – Actress Aduniade

Nollywood actress, Aduniade, has revealed that mother is the toughest and alluring job she has ever known.

The single mother of two, shared adorable photos of herself and her two sons, on her Instagram page.

In the caption of the photo she stated that motherhood is the toughest and alluring job ever.

No doubt much responsibility comes with being a mother as a single parent, when the other parent is absent.

This usually happens when the baby daddy refuse to take responsibility over a child or children.

This makes the responsibility to be overbearing on the mother who single handedly raises her kids.

This is the case with actress Aduniade, who single handedly raises her kids as a single mother.

She wrote,

“Toughest job title ever but most alluring”.

