TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of…

“Motherhood is the toughest job title ever” – Actress Aduniade

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Aduniade, has revealed that mother is the toughest and alluring job she has ever known.

The single mother of two, shared adorable photos of herself and her two sons, on her Instagram page.

In the caption of the photo she stated that motherhood is the toughest and alluring job ever.

READ ALSO

UNILAG First-Class graduate recounts how his age worked…

Intending groom gives reason he’s quitting his N100k/month…

No doubt much responsibility comes with being a mother as a single parent, when the other parent is absent.

This usually happens when the baby daddy refuse to take responsibility over a child or children.

This makes the responsibility to be overbearing on the mother who single handedly raises her kids.

This is the case with actress Aduniade, who single handedly raises her kids as a single mother.

The actress thus took to her page and stated that motherhood is the toughest and alluring job ever.

She wrote,

“Toughest job title ever but most alluring”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son opens up about…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black SUV in Enugu…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

“Not perfect but unique” – Maria Chike Benjamin

“Journey of 10 months finally came to an end” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre…

Actress Juliet Ibrahim schools men on how to be hygienic when making out with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Motherhood is the toughest job title ever” – Actress Aduniade

I’ll do whatever brings me money – Tonto Dikeh replies those dragging her…

My past trauma made it difficult for someone to love me – Toke Makinwa

“Have they sold my mom?” – Man breaks down in tears as his mother goes…

I will never attend Davido’s show in London because he blocked me – James…

Actress Damilola Adegbite asks married couples the secret of their happy…

Pretty Mike of Lagos attends event with three ladies dressed like animals

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More