American reality star, Kim Kardashian has penned a short but sweet note to her first child and daughter, North West on her birthday.

The little girl turned 10 years old today, June 16.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter, Kim Kardashian shared beautiful photos of herself and the celebrant.

In her caption, the model revealed that her soul changed the day she gave birth to her.

According to her, she loves having North as her best friend.

Kim went on to make a lifetime promise to her bundle of Joy. The proud mother promised to always stay by her side forever.

“My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever ♾️” She wrote.

See her post below;

ALSO READ: “Fans no get family problems?” – BBNaija star, Bella gifted staggering N13m cash gift, netizens react