Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels rocking her 60 year old husband surfaces online

Video of Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire, Regina Daniels rocking her 60 year old husband, Ned Nwoko at the club has generated lots of comments on social media

In the video which has gone viral, the 21 year old was seen dancing and seductively rocking her husband inside the club, when the DJ played her favourite song.

Reacting to this video, some social media users have decided to express their thoughts.

See some comments below;

@marshal_unruly wrote “But Regina Go still tell Us why she Marry this Man sha.. “

@yeshua_myguide1 wrote “Dancing with a forefather”

@porsche_packaging wrote “I like how he takes out time to do the things she enjoys too…”

@shigogo4gg wrote “When you marry your daughter age mate, no rest for you again o”

@lapinky014 wrote “Love is all that matters young nor Old we all deserve to be happy”

Watch video below;