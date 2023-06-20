Music executive, Soso Soberekon has reacted to reports about Popular singer, Iyanya cheating on his ex-girlfriend, actress Yvonne Nelson with her colleague, Tonto Dikeh.

Recall that Yvonne recently released a new book titled ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’.

A part of the book saw the actress narrate how Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.

Reacting to this via Instagram, the singer shared an old interview Yvonne Nelson granted in which she spoke about her romance with him and how it crashed. The duo dated in 2012 and broke up in 2015.

Sharing the video, Iyanya wrote:

“Area codes? WOW

“Na Love I Love, Na trust I trust”

“So Breakfast don belle full me”

#ndanitv”

Taking to the comment section of the post, Soso Soberekon hailed Iyanya, calling him the bone and bed breaker.

He wrote: “Iyanya the bone & bed breaker😂”

