Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has defended her husband, Yul Edochie after he was dragged online for not mourning his first son “properly”.

Recall that filmmaker had returned to work barely two months after his son’s death.

Also, he shared videos of his drama with his second wife, Judy.

This didn’t sit well with Nigerians as many took to social media to drag him.

Reacting to this in a video shared on social media, Judy Austin told critics to allow Yul Edochie to breathe as they don’t know what he has been through for over a year and what he had to endure till date.

According to her, the actor left home in unbearable pain the day his son died and had to go back to work to take care of his family.

Judy added that her husband doesn’t owe anyone any apology as it’s left between him and his God.

In her words;

“This man lost his first son and you want to tell him how to mourn. You want to tell him how to behave, wait till you lose your own, then show us how it’s done. But until then, as long as you haven’t experienced that pain please shut up. If you don’t have anything good to say just shut up.

Because you don’t know what he has been going through since last year April. You don’t know what he had to endure till today. And he doesn’t owe you that story, it’s left for him and his God. But what you need to do is mind your business.

He left home in the midst of unbearing pain and he had to go back to work. Who will take care of his children? Who will pay his children’s school fees? Who will feed them? He is a man, he went back to work because he need to go back to work but it’s a problem for you people.

If he wants me to dance for him to be happy, I will dance for him and do dance-a-thon. Whatever he needs from me, I would do it.

You don’t know what he sees in his house, you don’t know what he is going through.

Come for me and I will come for you 10 times.

Come for Odogwu I will come for you 10,000 times over”.

