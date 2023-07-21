In a comical audio exchange, a man attempted to woo a lady through WhatsApp after being drawn in by a photo on her profile. He expressed his attraction and desire to start dating.

However, instead of a sweet response, the lady fired back with a surprising insult, claiming that the sound of his voice reeked of poverty.

Although hurt and angered by her remark, the man didn’t back down. He retaliated with a humorous comeback, suggesting that his voice smelled of poverty because he had used her dad’s toothpaste to wash his mouth.

The lady lashed the man after he tried to woo her saying;

“See as your mouth dey smell poverty “

The man came with a nice come back saying;

Na ur papa give me McLean wey I use brush my teeth today.. idiot”

