Evicted BBNaija star, Angel Smith has revealed why she is not sad about her eviction from the BBNaija house.

She revealed this while speaking with Ebuka shortly after she was evicted from the BBNaija all stars show on Sunday evening, September 24.

According to her, although she didn’t win the price money of N90 million during her season in 2021, she made the said sum after the show.

Angel Smith added that she will still make the N120 million which she couldn’t win during the All-stars show.

She said on stage;

“I didn’t win N120 million (the current price money) but I will make it outside, just like I didn’t make N90 million in my season but I made it after the show.”

