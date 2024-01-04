Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Davido, has mocked him as she replies a troll who accused her of fuming at the singer’s vacation video with his wife, Chioma Rowland and their twins.

Recall that Davido recently shared a video of himself and his wife, Chioma, taking a walk with two baby strollers.

Reacting to the video, a fan of Davido took to Twitter to mock Sophia, stating that she would be angry over the trending video.

“After seeing Davido & Chioma with their twins, Sophia Momodu go dey dey fume now😂🤣” the troll wrote.

In response, Sophia Momodu mocked Davido as she replies the troll. .

The single mother of one used the phrase “10 thousand women & 15 thousand children”, mocking the singer for having many partners and children,

“Na was. 10 thousand women & 15 thousand children later you people are still calling my name??? Leave this smelling stalkerish behaviour in 2023. Make una move onnnnn! Rest! I know I give y’all life but God damn! Move on! y’all are so weird with this fake narrative.” she wrote.

