Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has dragged Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin for allegedly using her husband’s social media account to troll May Edochie.

This comes hours after Yul called May out on Instagram.

The actor had accused his wife of many years of having an affair with a married man during their marriage.

He added that she also underwent breast enlargement surgery and a tummy tuck without his consent, implying her “married boyfriend” supported these decisions.

Reacting to this, Rita Edochie issued strong warnings for Judy Austin to stop spreading lies and attacking May using her husband’s account.

While accusing her of being jealous of May’s achievements, the thespian threatened unspecified consequences if it continues to use her husband’s account to spread lies against her co-wife.

She wrote;

“Jesus, what?

Drama Devil Obasi! Drama Devil Obasi!! Drama Devil Obasi!!!

It is too early for this nonsense. Enough of this madness!

Firstly, before I proceed, Queen May, my darling daughter, I urge you to maintain your unique silence. Of course, I know you though… no need stressing further.

Now, Drama Devil Obasi, this is 2024… we can’t begin this beautiful year with your atrocity. Stop using Yul’s influence to convey these lies from your rotten heart! You’re simply displeased with the series of endorsement deals that innocent lady has been getting. This has been your frustration, but get ready to cry blood because more deals are on the way. This is just very little compared to what you are about to see. The one you said you got… I just hope that brand isn’t making a terrible mistake, hmmm? Some brands, sef, should be careful while selecting their representatives because e get as e be.

However, you can deceive those you think you can deceive, but you and I know Yul is not the one writing this balderdash. If Yul is the one writing it, let him make a video of himself conveying all these write-ups through spoken words only then will I face him squarely.

I have not been talking about him ever since this saga began because I know you have bottled him. He is no longer the Yul we used to know.

But trust me, that bottle will break into pieces someday, then we will all see the drama that we watch in Nigerian movies as the end result.

You see this year, Drama Devil, I am out for you since you no wan rest. You will surely get the heat you’re looking for.

I have been warning you to keep Queen May off your mouth and respect yourself, but it’s glaring that you like trolling in the mud.

What joy do you derive enjoying the fruits that were planted through the labor of another person? If you know what is good for you, kindly keep Queen May out of your promiscuous mouth. Stop these lies you’re trying to spread.

Drama Devil Obasi, enough is enough. That traffic wey you say I dey use you draw, na now I go draw am well-well on top your head, and trust me, it won’t be nice. God knows I have not been doing what I am doing for traffic, SA!”

