Lightning kills four young men in Ondo community

News
By Ezie Innocent

In Ago Dada village, Akure North Local Government Area, Ondo State, four teenagers were killed by lightning during a

On Wednesday, the young guys were struck by lightning in their homes and died on the spot before help came.

The development was said to have caused tension in the agrarian community as residents of the community trooped to the scene of the incident.


According to a reports, the four men were inside a house when the lightning suddenly enveloped the community with the accompanying thunder, killing the four of them.

Meanwhile, some traditionalists allegedly adherent visited the scene of the incident to perform some rites and appease the gods before the bodies of the men could be buried.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said there was no protest in the village.

“Four youths were killed by thunder in the village, but there was no protest leading to another death in the village. Maybe there was an argument when the families of those affected wanted to pick up the remains of the victims for burial. It was a painful thing, but who do they want to protest to?” she stated.

