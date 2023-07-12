A heart-wrenching video has surfaced showing a Nigerian father confronting his 21-year-old son, whom he had sent to school, at the residence of his sugar mummy.

The frustrated father expresses his deep pain and disappointment at his son’s decision to be involved with a woman who is old enough to be his mother.

In the video, the father threatens to involve the police if his son refuses to accompany him home. However, the young man remains defiant, choosing to stay with the woman instead.

He goes as far as stating that “school is a scam” and that he has no desire to pursue further education. The boy’s sugar mummy defends his decision, arguing that he is an adult since he is over 18 years old.

The emotional video has garnered various reactions from viewers, with some expressing disbelief and suggesting that the young man may be under some sort of spell.

