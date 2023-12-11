For the first time, Rosie, a nanny who gained popularity on social media for showing her love for her employer’s kids, has shown her own kids to the public.

She had previously revealed in an interview that she was a mother of three children—two boys and one girl—before starting her career as a nanny.

Rosie sat down with her kids in the video, and her grown daughter could be seen having fun with her.

The nanny also disclosed that the family she had previously worked for in Lebanon had been kind and very welcoming to her.

Many others believed, after watching the video, that Rosie would never have three children, considering how young she looked.

Watch the video below:

Read some social media comments below:

@Hillarycatebabacal said: “But Rozie looked so young.”

@User19050347001453 wrote: “Rozie stay with your kids and take good care good of them, they missed their mother’s love and care.”

@User7373736 commented: “Rozy don’t go back stay with your family.”

@Ansa7184: “Whoever take care of them do a good job thank you for looking so good after Rosie’s kid’s they looked beautiful and good may God bless you.”

@Revline Maswai: “Congratulations to the person who takes care of them.”