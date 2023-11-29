A Nigerian lady recently celebrated the marriage of her adopted daughter, Lulu.

The heartwarming story unfolded eight years when Lulu came into her home as a nanny.

The young girl, driven by a yearning for a motherly figure, approached her then boss with a heartfelt plea, “Please be my mummy.”

Touched by Lulu’s vulnerability and the absence of a maternal presence in her life, the lady decided to embrace Lulu as her own daughter, providing her with the love, support, and guidance she needed to thrive.

Recognizing Lulu’s innate passion for fashion, the lady invested in her potential by enrolling her in a two-year fashion design program.

Lulu later established her own fashion business, garnering a loyal clientele and even mentoring aspiring designers.

Eight years after Lulu’s arrival, the lady witnessed her adopted daughter embark on a new chapter in life – marriage.

Taking to social media to share the heartwarming story, the proud mom wrote;

“8 years ago…

Lulu came to my home as the children’s nanny. ‘Please be my mummy. I don’t have a mum’ she said. Her mum was late.

And mummy I became. Disciplinarian and all. She went to fashion school for 2 years.

I set up her own fashion outfit. Now she has students

Today… I gave her over to a good man. A man who loves and values her and takes me as mummy too.

Gosh!! My heart is full. My daughter is married.

Yes, she made my dress too”



Congratulations to Lulu

