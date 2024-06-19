A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showing a corps member expressing gratitude to her brother for funding her university education.

In the video, the corps member, fully dressed in her NYSC uniform, marches towards her brother and renders a sharp salute.

She then broke down in tears, overcome with emotion, and her brother embraced her in a warm hug.

The video has garnered significant attention on social media, with many users expressing their emotional responses.

m.m.a_j said: “Those that drop tears gather here”

iamojuolapeayaba said: “If you cried or teared up, gather here”

bareskinnatural said: “Here are 2 good humans, a kind one and a grateful one!!! The best type of humans you can ask for”

electrifycraftsworld remarked: “That sweeper no get joy at all. How can she still be sweeping instead of crying”

realwarripikin wrote; “And pls is your brother single?”

home_solutions_ng stated: “Tell me to stop crying I’m inside brt for Godsake and people are looking”

lepaciousbose commented: “So why am I crying??? Untop video and I don’t even know them. Such an emotional moment. God bless you both”

realwarripikin stated: “Awwww God bless him”

tmtpilot penned: “May God financially bless every young man or woman solving family problems for their families”

