A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showing a corps member expressing gratitude to her brother for funding her university education.
In the video, the corps member, fully dressed in her NYSC uniform, marches towards her brother and renders a sharp salute.
She then broke down in tears, overcome with emotion, and her brother embraced her in a warm hug.
The video has garnered significant attention on social media, with many users expressing their emotional responses.
m.m.a_j said: “Those that drop tears gather here”
iamojuolapeayaba said: “If you cried or teared up, gather here”
bareskinnatural said: “Here are 2 good humans, a kind one and a grateful one!!! The best type of humans you can ask for”
electrifycraftsworld remarked: “That sweeper no get joy at all. How can she still be sweeping instead of crying”
realwarripikin wrote; “And pls is your brother single?”
home_solutions_ng stated: “Tell me to stop crying I’m inside brt for Godsake and people are looking”
lepaciousbose commented: “So why am I crying??? Untop video and I don’t even know them. Such an emotional moment. God bless you both”
realwarripikin stated: “Awwww God bless him”
tmtpilot penned: “May God financially bless every young man or woman solving family problems for their families”
Watch the video below;
ALSO READ: “The love of my life, my baby, my world, my everything” Mercy Aigbe celebrates son, Olajuwon Gentry’s 14th birthday with sweet message
Discussion about this post