A Ghanaian man who had aspirations of becoming a pilot has been laid to rest in a unique in plane-shaped coffin.

The innovative coffin was seen in a video that has gone viral on social media, placed on the ground and decorated with flowers.

The video shows people gathered around the coffin, with some passing by and paying their respects.

The plane-shaped coffin has sparked a lively discussion online, with many praising the creative approach to honoring the late Ghanaian man.

Some believed it was chosen to pay tribute to the man’s aviation dreams, while others offered humorous suggestions.

One comment reads: ‘Hypriest: The man wanted to become a pilot ooooo.’

80_GUNTRUCKS☠️⚠️☣️: “To rest in peace in Ghana is very difficult.”

New Edubiase MP: “Is that not the pilot in aviator 🤣🤣😂.”

Boss Bonsu: “flying to heaven straight with Kantanka air.”

Movement: “they said he used community contributions to fly aviator and they chop him then he died out of heart attack.”

💎🌹🏧BECCA💧🧿 WOODS🇺🇸: “are u expecting me to cry wen I attend dx funeral 😂.”

excoba2024: “This one de3 CALL TO FLYING instead of CALL TO GLORY 😂😂😂.”

Kiki Poundz: “Where is the coffin flying to please the person who did it can solve Ghana problems.”

Ataapatra: “You see this is the kind of funeral I can’t attend, instead of crying I will be laughing 😂😂😂.”

Antoine Fleming: “An upside down ceiling fan on a casket sitting on four folding chairs……..man!”

Watch below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMrLeXk6y/

