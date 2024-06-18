Omolara Arike, a Nigerian lady, has shared a shocking story of discovering that her husband of 16 years is also her brother.

The couple, who met in Lagos and have four children together, made the shocking discovery after welcoming their second child.

In response to a video about a man who almost asked out his cousin, Omolara shared her own experience, encouraging him not to let the discovery stop him.

The lady explained that she and her husband only discovered they are ‘Brother and sister’ when they visited their village after the birth of their second child.

Despite the shocking revelation, Omolara and her husband have chosen to continue their relationship, with Omolara stating:

“My marriage is 16 years now. Actually, we met here in Lagos and we did everything in Lagos. It was after I had my second baby that we decided to travel to the village. That was when we discovered we are brother and sister. But life goes on…. He no mean joo. Same thing happened to me. I don born 4 now… We share the same oriki self…”

