A young Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking story of how her boyfriend ended their relationship just because she has a big stomach.

The lady identified as @fejiro502 on TikTok to her page to share the painful conversation she had with her former partner.

According to the chat, the boyfriend ridiculed the lady ‘s stomach size, saying it was too big and embarrassing.

He even went as far as saying he couldn’t introduce her to his friends because of her appearance.

“Why can’t you be slim like other girls? See as ur stomach is big, That’s why I can’t introduce you to my friends …And you no even still fine self Omor I don’t think I can’t cope with you anymore abeg. Before my friends go dey laugh me,” he wrote in the text.

Sharing the video, the lady wrote; “why I stopped dating.”

The woman’s post has sparked outrage and support from the online community, with many condemning the boyfriend’s harsh words and encouraging the woman to love herself.

P&H🥺❤️✅ said: “If person slim problem 🥺if person get body problem 🥺what do they want 😏🥺.”

Amii🦋🦋 noted: “you no fine keh does that guy have eyes. my love you’re beautiful, flawless, Melanie. you’re a queen👸 just wait for your king to take u to his kingdom. much love princess🥰.”

Qhajo added: “see finish na him cause this…..don’t settle for anyone that doesn’t respect you for who you are.”

Esther❤️💕👑 opined: “My boyfriend can’t tell me this instead he encourages me to go to the gym every Saturday.”

See below;

