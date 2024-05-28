A Content Creator who had accused E-Money, a Nigerian businessman, of sleeping with the late Junior Pope’s wife has issued a public apology for his defamatory post.

In a recent video shared on social media, the content creator stated that he was sorry for tarnishing E-Money’s image and admitted that he had only made the post to gain more followers on Facebook.

“E Money I Am so Sorry for Tarnishing Your Image, I only made the video that E-Money was sleeping with Junior Pope Wife’s just to gain more followers on Facebook” he said.

The apology comes after he was arrested and after the billionaire businessman had announced that he was seeking legal action against the blogger and others who had peddled similar rumors.

E-Money ‘s fans had also expressed support for his decision, urging him to take action against the content creator.

Meanwhile, the billionaire has thanked the police for their efforts in combating cyberbullying and has urged his fans to always verify information before sharing it on social media.

ALSO READ: “Sealing deals & securing properties, what a mighty God We Serve”- Bimbo Ademoye shares excitement As she bags new ambassadorial deal