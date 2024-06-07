A Nigerian man has taken to social media to express his disappointment and pain after his girlfriend cropped him out of a photo they took together before posting it online.

According to the man, his financial situation is the reason behind his girlfriend ‘s actions.

He stated, “because I no get money, my babe behead me alive”.

The post has sparked a wave of reactions from social media users, with some mocking the situation and others offering words of encouragement.

Pearl reacted: “Because that motor no be your own.”

Victor reacted: “Behead you alive 😂😭.”

Bobby Boy said: “See as bleaching cream don finish your babe leg… You deserve better bro.”

Collins reacted: “Na to double your hussle oh!!”

Sumatra said: “if we dating n you do this its a red flag i just leave.”

Reverse Truth commented: “My own baba use Rapture comot me Completely for picture Omo we gats make money.”

DaffyDre said: “See babe wey behead person, with those tiny sticks like cassava stick.”

Daniel Nwolosa said: “You’re getting it wrong bro, She dey try protect your identity make other girls no see your fine face 😅, she too love you 😍.”

See the post below:



