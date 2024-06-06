A Nigerian man has surprised his wife with a series of lavish gifts on her birthday, including a large sum of money, a plot of land, a new car, and a trip to Saudi Arabia.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared on social media, where it has gone viral.

The wife was visibly emotional as the man presented her with the birthday gifts, which were announced in a series of surprises.

The husband’s grand gestures have been met with widespread admiration and applause, with many commenting on the couple’s strong relationship and the wife’s patience and endurance.

The gifts include:

1. N2 million (approximately $5,000 USD)

2. A plot of land in Ibeju, Lekki

3. A brand-new car

4. A fully-paid trip to Saudi Arabia

5. A house to be built on the gifted land

The video has sparked positive reactions online.

Temmytohposhe said: “This woman must have been thru alot with this man for all these..congratulations…hope she doesn’t have another wife shaa.”

Fadheelah Adeshewa Olokunmimo wrote: “A lesson to learn ,May our sabr and endurance in marriage pay Us lots in future.”

Prettysince99 said: “Is it the same Marimah that stays in Agodo?? I mean the surprise plug? Happy birthday to mum.”

V9SweetMeenah said: “Love is sweet when you’re with the best partner me and everyone seeing this will marry once,marry right and marry the best Inshallah Rahman.”

Adebusola said: “Dis got mi crying like a baby Alll can say is D woman is a Womna Of ‘Sabr’”

Azeezat Titilayo commented: “If Alhaji don’t mind I can be last wife.”

Zainab Titilayo said: “Congratulations to her, May their love Onoe to Wax stronger inshallah, So beautiful to watch.”

Apekeade said: “Congratulations ma.”

Simply the truth said; “Happy for her but i think its irolasan ni, yoruba level.”

