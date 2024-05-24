Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor has written a heartfelt tribute to her late best friend, Junior Pope.

In her post, the movie star expressed her pain, bitterness, and sadness, questioning even her faith in God.

She addressed the deceased as her “brother from another mother” and her “hero,” acknowledging their deep bond.

Ruby Ojiakor vowed that those who emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and physically harmed Junior Pope would not go unpunished.

She ended the post by affirming that Junior Pope will always be her hero and that he will forever be in her memory.

In her words;

“For the first time in my life” I questioned my Maker (GOD)

SHATTERED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

PAINED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

BITTER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

To everyone that k!l£d you emotionally

To everyone that k!ll£d you mentally

To everyone that k!ll¢d you spiritually

And to those they used to execute it physically, Will never go unpuni!sh£d 💔

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

AKPA SWAG” My brother from another mother like I fondly called you” Even though you kept saying we’re from same womb” my own blood 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

U’re forever my HERO💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪

But I’m broken 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

