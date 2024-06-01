A hilarious video has surfaced on Tiktok showing school children sharing their experience with learning the new national anthem.

The kids appear confused and struggling to understand the song, with one child humorously saying “Nigeria, we inhale this” instead of “Nigeria, we hail thee”.

The video was shared by Tiktok user @firstladyenyo, who captioned it “Nigeria we inhale this”.

It shows the School children relaying their experience with learning the new national anthem at school that day.

The older child shared her thoughts on the new anthem, complaining about not understanding anything in the song and how scattered and unorganized everybody was at the assembly ground.

The reaction of Nigerians to this video was funny, with many sharing the same sentiment as the kids.

@Francis Grace Abia: Ancestors 😄😄. Inhale gini

@Oladele Favour Favour Flow: Since everything is scattered so na to dey inhale am remaining

@Ogbalufe Temple D: “First, the thing was scattered” got me

@Nigeria 🇳🇬: I stand and I say Nigeria I can never inhale you 🤣🤣

@Cammy Bae: Even children sef don tire for the country 😂😂

@tiannah195: i just dy imagine if my children ask my to sing this anthem in future cus I can never know this one oo

See the video below,

