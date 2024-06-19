A Nigerian lady experienced a terrifying car crash just hours after her engagement.

The woman’s car crashed into a moving truck, causing significant damage to her vehicle.

Fortunately, she survived the ordeal.

The sister of the lady shared a video from the engagement and the car crash on social media, expressing gratitude to God for her sister’s survival.

The video shows the woman’s boyfriend proposing to her in a romantic moment surrounded by friends and family. The car crash is also shown, with the woman’s car visibly damaged.

Many people who viewed the video shared their thoughts in the comments section, praising God for the woman’s survival and wishing her a speedy recovery.



