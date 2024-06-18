A Nigerian man, identified as @De_Technocrat on social media, has made history in his family by becoming the first graduate in his immediate and extended family.

According to a post he shared on his social media handle, the young man was overcome with emotion as he received his NYSC certificate, marking the end of his university education.

Sharing photos of himself holding his NYSC certificate, the man revealed that he cried because he broke a jinx and has became the first graduate in his family.

He wrote;

“Tears streamed down my face as I collected my NYSC certificate today. You might wonder why I was crying instead of celebrating, huh? I cried because I broke a jinx. I became the first graduate in my family (both immediate and extended).”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I’ll marry you over and over again if there’s anything like next life” Obi Cubana and wife celebrate 16th wedding anniversary with sweet messages