An African man has hosted an elaborate wedding ceremony for his dog, marrying it off to another dog.

The lavish event, complete with a wedding cake, venue, and guests, has gone viral on social media.

The wedding video, shared by the man, showcased the elaborate ceremony, featuring his dog as the groom and the other dog as the bride.

Other dogs played the roles of bridesmaids and maid of honor, while a “ring bearer” was also present.

The video has garnered thousands of likes, shares, and comments, with many users expressing amusement and surprise.

Some have joked about the dogs’ future plans, including whether they will have their own home and cook their own meals.

JANGER207: “To see oyibo wey get sense na by connection 😂😂.”

paygic🤩: “So are they going to stay in their own house and Cook for themselves or they will hire a maid?.”

Lisa🥰😊: “My fellow Nigerians make una com see oh 😂😂😂😂.”

KD: “That mean it’s babies on the way ❤️😂.”

JewJew🥰: “I just need to know who’s idea this was💀.”

Dana Washington: “We’re really too unserious for Earth😂😂.”

queenkeran2: “Dogs got married before me ah 😩😩😩 this is frustrating.”

Whatspoppinballoons: “Who is the lady with the dog mask ? 😂 She took her invite serious.”

Itsquoiamontana: “I didn’t expect my ppl to be behind this 🤣.”

Thelma: “Imagine as a dog seeing your bf get married and he tells you “it wasn’t his decision but his owner’s”😭.”

Diana 💕: “Dogs getting married before me? Let me lock in.”

Watch the video below;

