A heart-wrenching video has surfaced online showing a Nigerian father lamenting his financial struggles on his wife’s birthday.

The father of three revealed that they could only afford to eat ‘eba’ without meat to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

In the video, the man is heard crying out to God for a breakthrough, expressing his desire to have treated his wife to a nicer meal, like fried rice, instead of the humble ‘eba’.

“God help me. Today’s my wife’s birthday and she is eating garri instead of fried rice,” he lamented.

The video has sparked reactions online.

b3lle__ said: “And you’ll still add a 4th child to this situation.

We’re not finding you, sir. Hustle for your family 🙏🏽”

nancy_phil remarked: “There’s meat oo… Children will ruin your composure 😂😂😂😂”

niniinyang wrote: “They look so content and happy regardless ❤️ His son casted him😂”

_oyiza commented: “The boy said there’s meat o😂😂. Alakoba omo😂😂😂”

damola_lion said: “This is just an indirect way of soliciting for funds or pity from audience.”

poshest_hope penned: “Saying a prayer for every understanding woman on earth. Your king loves you”

