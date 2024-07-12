A Ghanaian tailor has been buried in a coffin shaped like a sewing machine, sparking a social media frenzy.

A late Ghanaian tailor has sparked a conversation on social media as she is buried in a large coffin shaped like a sewing machine.

This was revealed in a video that is making waves on the popular social media platform TikTok.

Sweet pola’s wife 🐠 🐠: “Me way Adey press phone always am imagining how they will bury me 🥺.”

queenzeno37: “To Rest In Peace for ghana na big problem 😂😂.”

JACK: “Is really heartbroken loosing someone dear to you hmmmm.”

kingsize-1: “So sorry bro for your lost 😔😭😔,. Haaaa death who are you.”

