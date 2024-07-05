A heartbreaking video of a Nigerian groundnut seller struggling in the heavy rain has gone viral on social media.

The Groundnut seller, who was trying to protect his goods, slipped and fell, causing his groundnuts to scatter all over the ground.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, shows the seller attempting to pick up his groundnuts despite his apparent injury.

The incident has sparked an outpouring of emotional reactions from viewers, who have flooded the comments section with words of sympathy and support.

Some viewers have criticized those who recorded the video instead of helping the seller, while others have shared their own struggles and experiences.

🅾️L🅾️Rℹ️ E🅱️ℹ️: “Why don’t you just come down from the car and help 🤦 everything is not about media 🤷.”

꧁༆ G¿°śt༆꧂: “Lol scope we know them all they want people to show them sympathy they do that intentionally.”

Big zee’zat🌹🦋: “God bless me also so I can provide for the strugglers outside there 😢🙏😔.”

Abdulkabir: “This av always be my story from small bt it’s surprising dt even at my adult age i haven’t got anything to put a smile on my parent face no job no 💰.”

CELE🅱️ITY🧢🫶: “Una go just Dey mock person why u no fit help am than to Dey video nah that one easy pass 💔.”

Grace personified: “people wan help the boy, u dey talk another thing, u be destiny helper abi na destiny blocker u be?.”

GENTLEBOI😈🎧: “Omo 💔 I just remember when I hawk from 8 for morning till 8 for night cause I no sell 😢🤦‍♂️😭😭 Grateful for life anyway ❤️🙏.”

Watch the video below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMrB4FRk1/

