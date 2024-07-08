A man has revealed how he discovered his girlfriend ‘s infidelity after creating a fake account to test her loyalty.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, shared his story on an online platform, stating that he was left heartbroken by her actions.

According to his post, the man created a fake account and messaged his girlfriend, pretending to be a stranger.

To his surprise, she shared personal information and denied being in a relationship, instead calling their situation a “situationship” with multiple people involved.

“Hello boss, good day, so i chatted my gf up yday pretending to be another person, can you believe that this guy gave all her private informations to a total stranger, even wanted to meet up with him. She denied being in a relationship, she said that she is single but she is in a situationship with many people, that she can’t date

anyone among her situationship.

I have not been feeling good since yesterday, i am really heartbroken. I loved this girl so much. She told a stranger she just about almost everything about her” he wrote.

His revelation has sparked a heated debate online, with many encouraging him to end the relationship.

Others have advised him to communicate openly with his girlfriend about his concerns.

@OfficialDadyA2 wrote: “Don’t fling her away yet. Make her comfortable first and set up the date.”

@theboyissamson wrote: “Hahaha… For una mind una dey think say una get life partners?? 😂 😂

Till you marry woman put for house no ever trust her they are ways looking for the highest bidder”

@Bigmiles007 stated: “God saved ur time and money and peace of mind😎”

@TundeOlade12220 wrote: “Another people wey no dey come meeting… I no pity you, but feel free to drop your baby’s number, let’s confirm your story.”

@6oss_x opined: “She’s not fit be a main girlfriend, side chic or a wife, even.

Majority of Nigerian women have found the good man but the Dora in them still want to explore through the whoreville.

Let her go before she make you raise another man’s child(ren) as your own unknowingly.

Save yourself and focus on your daily bread. 💰”

