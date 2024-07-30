A heartwarming video of a husband ‘s humorous behavior in the labour room has gone viral, captivating the hearts of many.

In the video, posted by Damolamii Hairmpire, the husband can be seen joking and laughing with his wife in the labour room, bringing much-needed levity to the stressful situation.

The video has sparked a conversation about the importance of humor during childbirth, with many commenting on the post and sharing their own experiences.

Esther said: “General hospital showed me shege even during labour nobody was allowed to be with me.”

Akanke said: “This is wah my guy can do I was sick and he made snap of how I was crying.”

Abby_jara said: “Even though I really can’t hear him but mehn, dey sure needed dat ur play. I love it.”

@posi said: “This is St Raphael Hospital Ikorodu right? “Congratulations ma’am.”

Tifelove said: “They don’t even allow my husband to enter until I give birth.” toriola_olanshileayinde said: “

@toriola_olanshileayinde: My wife see pepper after she gave birth… I just Dey enter her with all labor reactions.”

See below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMrQbqpuw/

ALSO READ: “My confidential secretary, my petition writer” Victor Osuagwu beams with pride as his daughter graduates from Babcock University