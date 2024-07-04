A heart-wrenching video of a lady reuniting with her twin sister at a market after a decade apart has gone viral.

The sister who initiated the reunion was left in tears as her twin failed to recognize her.

The video shows the lady standing behind her twin sister, who turns around but doesn’t seem to acknowledge her.

Viewers have expressed sympathy and surprise, with some questioning how identical twins could fail to recognize each other.

@Kinglems said: “Ah ah why you dey turn my eyes? Who be the sister?”

@Nyar-Okwaro said: “How would she have recognized you when that market alone is congested like that.”

@ruel_rhaphy said: “Your twin failed to recognize herself? Unless you are not identical. Even the clash of spirits should alert you of your better half. I mean. Unless other matters.”

@EstherLove said: “Wait please guys just tell me the truth please because am confused, Did you understand anything?”

@Celeste Twin Wilkin said: “I haven’t seen my twin sister for 10 years too, but she is not coming back from the dead how sad.”

@odogwu aburo gai name reacted: “How possible is that, for just ten years, not even 15 years.”

@mumsysimisola added: “Her mind was not expecting u. She definitely recognise u even after 60 years.”

