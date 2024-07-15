A heartbreaking video has surfaced on TikTok showing an interview with a Nigerian mother of 12, 11 boys and 1 girl, who was abandoned by her husband due to financial difficulties in supporting their large family.

In a viral video, the woman shared her emotional struggles and the challenges she faces in providing for her children alone.

According to her, her husband lacks the financial means to support their family, leaving her solely responsible for their upbringing.

The video, shared by TikToker @mrbabafemi, has gone viral, garnering widespread sympathy and support from viewers who are moved by her plight.

Many have praised the mother of 12 ‘s resilience and determination in caring for her children despite the difficulties.

This tragic situation highlights the challenges faced by many families in Nigeria and the importance of support systems for those in need.

@billion said: “My mom born 22, 12 boys and 10 girl.”

@Bhadmus1812 said: “We are 8, 6 girls 2 boys. My mama and papa too like knacking.”

@styleinspiration8 said: “I have found my mom sister today oo we are 12 in number 9 boys 3 girls.”

@fejiroh said: “She no need to complain she don get this football team with one referee, ajie.”

@helenbest222 said: “This woman go don see shege when dem dey grow. Only two boys wey I get I wan mad.”

@Hidah said: “This woman na my customer. I dey follow her buy fruit, snail. Anything she see na he she dey sell. she sabi hustle o.”

@kesh Billions said: “If you leave my papa we go reach like that, but my mama no gree, and latter bring problem for house.”

See below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMr51dNe3/

