A Nigerian couple, Mr. and Mrs. Kingsley Ogbeide have welcomed their third set of twins in just four years, 17 years after the birth of their first child.

Chinwe, the wife, gave birth to their first set of twins, Emmanuella and Daniella, in 2020, ending a 17-year wait for another child after their firstborn.

The couple’s family grew again in 2021 with the arrival of their second set of twins, a boy, and a girl.

Now, in 2024, the couple have welcomed their third set of twins, another boy, and girl.

Congratulations to the Ogbeide family on their triple blessing.

