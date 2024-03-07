May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, publicly celebrated her father-in-law, Pete Edochie’s, 77th birthday.

May Edochie’s gesture comes amidst reported tension following Yul Edochie’s second marriage.

However, she chose to put those differences aside to honor the veteran actor.

A video circulating online shows the influencer singing a birthday song to the celebrant

May Edochie also shared a birthday message to Pete Edochie on social media.

In caption, the businesswoman emphasized that 77 is not just a regular birthday but signifies a more profound celebration.

She introduces the concept of “kiju,” a term in Igbo culture associated with the number 77 and representing a particular kind of happiness.

The mother of three acknowledges Pete Edochie’s accomplishments, calling him a “great man” and a “father to many.”

She concludes with a prayer for him to continue aging gracefully.

“77 isn’t just a regular celebration, it signifies a celebration of happiness referred to as kiju.

Today we celebrate a great man who is very well decorated, a father to many and loved by all. May you continue to age gracefully to the glory of God @peteedochie 🙏❤️.” she wrote.

The internet responded positively to May Edochie’s actions. Many praised her for her class, intelligence, and ability to celebrate family despite personal challenges.

