A 21-year-old Nigerian lady, @ena_wo, has become a big sister to triplets after her mother gave birth to three healthy babies.

Taking to her Twitter page, Ena expressed her excitement and surprise at finally having siblings after 21 years.

” After 21 years!!!! I have siblings. I’m officially a big sister.” She wrote.

The lady also mentioned that she was hoping for at least one girl among the triplets.

“Thank you so much😭😭. They’re three boys😭😭. I wanted at least one girl.” she wrote.

Social media users have congratulated her and shared their own experiences, welcoming the new additions to the family.

@NaYouCreateThis: “Yours is understandable cos you were an only child so your parents kept pushing…what do you say about me having an uncle that’s my younger sister’s age mate. And when I call him uncle bro go wan enter inside him shoes feeling weird.”

@Mr_Fowobath: “Wow big congrats to you…tbh your siblings are the lucky ones they now have two moms.”

@sampsonfaith4: “Tapping into the testimony but I am 26 already 🫠 ,So happpyy for you and yours .God can be trusted .Congrat dear.”

@franklinyah: “Congratulations! The good thing is you’ll be well established before their serious billing starts. Your kids will also have uncle or aunt they can closely relate to. Enjoy the journey.”

@Themy25: “Na Your mother born but na you go nurture. Welcome to motherhood. Congratulations once again🎉. My mum did the same and we had just moved to a new neighbourhood with a new born. Imagine the glare and assumptions because he was with me always. He is in the university now.”

