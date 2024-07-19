A Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom has shared a devastating story of infidelity after discovering his wife in bed with another man.

The anonymous person revealed the painful ordeal to popular social media influencer @Wizarab10.

According to the man, he returned home early from his night shift to find his wife in a compromising position with another man.

Despite his shock and distress, he managed to confront the intruder and ask him to leave.

The couple, who relocated to the UK in 2023 and do not have children, are currently dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

The man described himself as “just weak” and has been unable to speak about the incident since it happened.

He wrote: “I came back hours earlier from night shift and I met a man sleeping on my bed with my wife. We just moved to the UK late last year and have no kids. She is the student and I have been working full time. I woke the man up and told him to leave. I have not said a word since it happened. I am just weak.”

Social media users have been expressing their sympathy and shock at the story, with many urging the man to take care of himself during this difficult time.

Some have also advised him to be cautious considering his immigration status in the UK.

@lilyjoelily said: “Things Dey really happen ooo.”

“God abeg ooo.”

@addel_cares said: “What is really happening to the Nigerians in the UK? These stories are becoming too much.”

“Bros just keep quiet, since you are the one working just be making your plans lowkey and find away to free yourself. You don’t have a wife bro.”

@amourab said: “Bro is in serious trouble cos he has to beg his cheating partner to allow him to stay in the UK. Any trouble with the partner means he’ll find himself in MMIA. Such a precarious situation.”

@degraden1 said: “E Dey pain me say you no go fit react how you suppose react because dem fit deport you‍.” “Omo.

“Just turn chronic cheat.

“Bring Ashawo and every form of woman come house.

“Honestly that’s your only option of a get back.

“Cause you can’t leave the house.

“Also she no go gree leave house based on na UK, na she go get leverage if she call police.”

@theotherayo said: “Thank God you found out early, trust me this one would have given you another man’s child to father…

See below:

