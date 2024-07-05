A suspected thief got stuck in a church window while trying to escape after stealing money.

The young man entered the church with the intent to steal, but his escape plan was foiled when he got stuck in the window.

A video shared online shows the thief crying out for help as a crowd gathers in the church.

Social media users have been reacting to the video, with some suggesting that God caught the thief.

Others jokingly suggested that his armpit be tickled or that chicken feather be used to rub his body.

One user wrote, “Safe to say God arrested him.” Another said, “Whatever you do in life, avoid God’s wrath.”

mrfunny1_ said: “Touch his armpit”

veevyann_ said: “Safe to say God arrested him”

kongbolete said: “Make dem dey use chicken feather rub his body …”

gloriablaqq said: “Tickle him let him dance small heaven knows Dz is what I will do if I am there”

iamcy_rodriguez said: “The wrong place to come and steal. what God can not do does not exist”

olivialuxurywigs said: “Whatever you do in life, avoid God’s wrath”

billydiamond7 said: “He said he’s been there for a day plus cox the church is located where people don’t leave around so no one has been there to help him out, so he’s begging for them to let him out so he can eat, cox he says he is hungry”

rhymz_ftown said: “True definition of ‘God catch you’”

Watch the video below:

