A Nigerian lady, identified as @adinmaboo0 on TikTok, recently shared a touching video of her surprise marriage proposal.

She had expected a regular movie date with her boyfriend but was instead treated to a romantic and memorable experience.

As they sat in the cinema, the woman was surprised to see slides of their photos together displayed on the big screen.

Her boyfriend then approached her with a bouquet and an engagement ring, got down on one knee, and proposed.

Overjoyed, she accepted his proposal.

The video from the surprise marriage proposal, captioned “POV: Baby let’s go watch a movie turned into a surprise engagement,” has gone viral, with many online users congratulating the lady and sharing their own experiences.

Check out some reactions that followed;

@Cee Cee Essential Beauty Benin said: “Person just dy wake up oooooooo😭😭😭😭shuuuuuu. Congratulations”

@majesty👑 noted: “this na the third engagement i dey see oo”

@blessingjames5955 said: “me seen all these engagements and marriage chaii God i will never stop congratulating others until it’s gets to my turn,❤️❤️”

@Sophisticated lady 🫶💞 stated: “So na una carry oppression come meet us for cinema😂 am the lady that sat beside u😂 congratulations baby girl😊❤️”

@OnLy prisca🦋 said: “I can’t wait for somebody son to ask me that question WILL YOU MARRY ME❤️🥺”

Watch below:

ALSO READ: “I miss you so much my baby” Browny Igboegwu pens emotional note to daughter as he returns to Nigeria after Reunion with Family in Canada