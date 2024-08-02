A video captured the hilarious moment a Nigerian mother celebrated son’s birthday with Eba and Soup.

In a viral TikTok video, she declared that any birthday celebration without Eba and soup is “fake.”

The video shows the mother rejoicing with a group of people, surrounded by a massive pile of Eba, soup, and other beverages on her son’s birthday.

The mother’s statement has sparked a debate in the comment section, with some users expressing concerns and others praising her for embracing traditional culture.

@🌟 🧬 🧬XIX 🅿️: “😂😂😂ijaw people Abe?.”

@Nathaniel: “that’s is poverty na fake 🥺😏.”

@OG blinks: “i swear 😂😂😂😂😂 this people funny ohh.”

@Funnyboy_official_comedy: “madam no rice😅.”

@DESMOND PUMA: “now I can see we are going back to old time let us leave the cake and face our lovely Gary making with vegetablesoup🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

