A lady named Paleki has found love again and remarried, eight years after her divorce from her first husband, Garang John.

The couple’s marriage ended in divorce after Garang John was arrested in 2016 for failing to pay back millions of pounds he borrowed to fund their lavish wedding.

The lady, who is a journalist and musician, has now moved on from her first husband and has married a man named Ngino Along in a traditional wedding ceremony held on July 27.

According lto a media outlet, Hot in Juba, her ex-husband, Garang John, is currently in exile and has become a fierce government critic.

