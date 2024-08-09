A Nigerian lady identified as @allaboutnifee on TikTok, has made headlines by earning her master’s degree from Manchester Metropolitan University at the age of 21.

She shared her achievement on TikTok, showcasing her graduation preparations and university entrance.

The video features a view of the university’s entrance from afar and shows her happily getting ready for graduation with a new hairstyle.

She earned her MSc degree in Finance, as indicated by her hashtags.

Netizens has been showering the lady with praises for bagging Master’s degree at 21.

