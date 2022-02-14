TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell…

Actress Nkechi Blessing and her lover reunites amidst breakup rumor

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has reunited with her politician lover, Honourable Falegan, amidst breakup rumors.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday
Nkechi Blessing Sunday

There has been report of their break up following alleged cheating by her lover, Honourable Falegan.

READ ALSO

“My mother couldn’t wait to see our house”…

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing opens up about Maria Chike…

However Nkechi took her fans by surprise as she shared a video of both of them together on Valentine’s day.

In the caption she wrote,

“Omo to love me na serious hard work but odogwu you get coconut head. I love you pieces”.

In response Honorable Falegan wrote:

“Happy anniversary to us, It’s easy to fall in love, but staying in love with the same person for the rest of one’s life is considerably more difficult. May God provide us the strength to stay committed to one another. Happy Anniversary! Together forever”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure”…

Man narates his encounter with a lady at a night club in Lagos

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Nkechi Blessing and her lover reunites amidst breakup rumor

Obi Cubana reassures his love for his wife on Valentine’s day

“Which African rich man does not kill people for money?” – Seun Kuti asks

I was s*xually attracted to my boss, while I was working with him—…

Oxlade’s Leaked Tape: Lady calls him out again for snubbing her after being…

Singer Davido spends $28k on two gifts on Valentine’s day

Get quality pampers for him – Deji Adeyanju drags Tinubu as he reacts to video…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More