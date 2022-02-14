Actress Nkechi Blessing and her lover reunites amidst breakup rumor

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has reunited with her politician lover, Honourable Falegan, amidst breakup rumors.

There has been report of their break up following alleged cheating by her lover, Honourable Falegan.

However Nkechi took her fans by surprise as she shared a video of both of them together on Valentine’s day.

In the caption she wrote,

“Omo to love me na serious hard work but odogwu you get coconut head. I love you pieces”.

In response Honorable Falegan wrote:

“Happy anniversary to us, It’s easy to fall in love, but staying in love with the same person for the rest of one’s life is considerably more difficult. May God provide us the strength to stay committed to one another. Happy Anniversary! Together forever”.

See below,