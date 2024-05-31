Isabella Idibia, the teenage daughter of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and legendary singer 2baba, has achieved a major YouTube milestone.

Her channel has reached 5,000 subscribers, making her one of the most popular teen YouTubers in Nigeria.

According to her mother, Annie Idibia, Isabella has been determined to grow her channel organically, without relying on her parents’ influence.

Annie expressed her pride in her daughter’s achievement, saying she’s thrilled to see Isabella succeed on her own merit.

She wrote;

“My sunshine.

She told me, “Mama, please don’t advertise or promote my YouTube page; I wanna gain my own subscribers by myself. Pls, mama, don’t push for subscribers for me. Lord, I’m so proud of my sunshine

They say my sunshine is the biggest teen YouTuber in Naija ooo!!

That part of biggest I no no yet, but I will look it up! Still on still.

I’m soooo proud of my sunshine”.

